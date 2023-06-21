LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average of $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,706 shares of company stock valued at $146,092,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

