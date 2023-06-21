LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

