LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,064 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 143,155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

