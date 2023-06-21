Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £247.50 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £247.50 ($316.70).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £1,046 ($1,338.45) per share, for a total transaction of £26,150 ($33,461.29).

On Friday, April 14th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £1,028 ($1,315.42) per share, for a total transaction of £51,400 ($65,770.95).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:LTI opened at GBX 1,003 ($12.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.68. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 944 ($12.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,305 ($16.70).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 5,150 ($65.90) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,063.59%.

(Get Rating)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.