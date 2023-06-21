Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,019.12

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,019.12 ($13.04) and traded as low as GBX 771.84 ($9.88). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 780 ($9.98), with a volume of 467,547 shares.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 818.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,016.63. The company has a market cap of £500.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,011.18, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 6.51%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 9,473.68%.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

