LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 0.8 %
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
