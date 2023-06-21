LooksRare 1-Day Volume Reaches $35.48 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $50.54 million and $35.48 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 908,594,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,144,398 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

