Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

