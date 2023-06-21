MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.94

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.94 and traded as low as C$15.64. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 234,381 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.7192575 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

