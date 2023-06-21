Magna International Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

MGA opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Magna International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Magna International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Magna International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

