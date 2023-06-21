MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Trading Up 0%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 57,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 19,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In other news, CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 10,914 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,947.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,008 shares of company stock worth $277,489. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

