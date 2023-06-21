Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.