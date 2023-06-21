Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.48

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $6.50. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.