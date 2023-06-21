Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $6.50. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.