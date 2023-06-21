Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $183.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $181.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.