Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 10,276 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,087 shares of company stock worth $6,980,905. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

