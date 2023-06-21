Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,016 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

