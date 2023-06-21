Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 17,058 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.