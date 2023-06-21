Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.06 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.97, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average is $124.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

