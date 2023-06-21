Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.33 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.