Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,264 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

