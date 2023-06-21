Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,427 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

FDX stock opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

