Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Activity

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

