Max Royde Acquires 72,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £84,240 ($107,792.71).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Max Royde purchased 24,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £26,160 ($33,474.09).

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde bought 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £18,080 ($23,135.00).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde purchased 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($42,617.47).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100 ($127.96).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($17,504.80).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde acquired 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($45,220.73).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,591.17).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £7,740 ($9,904.03).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £7,860 ($10,057.58).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,120 ($30,863.72).

CentralNic Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 112 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.05). The firm has a market cap of £317.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,200.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CentralNic Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.20) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

