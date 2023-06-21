McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

