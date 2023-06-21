McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,406.5% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

