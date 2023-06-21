McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 3,024 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

