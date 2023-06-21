McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.35 and its 200 day moving average is $406.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

