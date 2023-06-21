Mears Group (LON:MER) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Numis Securities raised their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 280. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mears Group traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 222160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.65).
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.52) price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Mears Group Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £315.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,059.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.83.
Mears Group Increases Dividend
About Mears Group
Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
