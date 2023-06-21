Mears Group (LON:MER) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Numis Securities raised their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 280. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mears Group traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 222160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.65).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.52) price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £315.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,059.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.83.

Mears Group Increases Dividend

About Mears Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. Mears Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,703.70%.

(Get Rating)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.