Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 101 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $469.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.