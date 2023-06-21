Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 147,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
