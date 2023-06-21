Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.05 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

