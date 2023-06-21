Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 24.7% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

