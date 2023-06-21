Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

