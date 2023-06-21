Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

CAT stock opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

