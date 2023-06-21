Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

