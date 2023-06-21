Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

SYK stock opened at $297.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

