Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.32. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

