Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 313 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BOND stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

