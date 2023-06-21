Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 808 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock opened at $185.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

