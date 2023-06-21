Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in 3M were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in 3M by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in 3M by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

