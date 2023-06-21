Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

