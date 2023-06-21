MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,484.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,484.50.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,197.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,264.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $611.46 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

