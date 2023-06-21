Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
