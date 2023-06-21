Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

