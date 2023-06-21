MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.10

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.01. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 125,200 shares trading hands.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.