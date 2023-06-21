MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.10

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.01. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 125,200 shares trading hands.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
