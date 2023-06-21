Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,412 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.