Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 419 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.