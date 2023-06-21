Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 212.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.60 ($2.72).

MAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.73) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.71) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 275 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

LON:MAB opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.77) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.36 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.