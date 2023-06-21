Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Moelis & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 3.1 %

MC opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.