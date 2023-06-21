Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.